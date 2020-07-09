House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a victory lap on Thursday after the Supreme Court ruled President Trump’s financial documents can be subpoenaed in a criminal probe.

“The Supreme Court, including the president’s appointees, have declared that he is not above the law,” the California Democrat said at her weekly press conference. “A careful reading of the Supreme Court rulings related to the president’s financial records is not good news for President Trump.”

The Supreme Court’s decision was a slight win for the president, as it rejected obtaining those same records through a congressional subpoena.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote the opinion of the court and said there was an issue with the separation of powers between the branches.

The high court remanded the case back to the lower court for further review, but a result is likely not to come until after the November election

Mrs. Pelosi said Democrats plan to pursue the case.

“The path that the Supreme Court has laid out is one that is clearly achievable by us in the lower court, and we will continue to go down that path,” she said.

