SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego police on Wednesday released video of officers shooting a man who they say managed to slip his handcuffs while in a patrol car at police headquarters and grab an officer’s gun.

Keith Bergman, 25, fired a round and got out of the car with the gun in his waistband before officers shot him at least once in his torso Sunday night, authorities said. He was expected to survive.

The man had been threatened to stab staff at a downtown hotel and was pepper-sprayed and held down by security staff before police arrived, according to an introduction on the video.

Officers arrived and arrested the man, who was found to have methamphetamine in his pickets along with five credit cards that didn’t belong to him, according to the video.

He was placed in a patrol SUV and taken to headquarters, where the car was parked in a sally port and he was left in the back seat while an officer filled out booking paperwork, police have said.

But the man slipped a hand out of his handcuffs, broke a plexiglass divider between the back seat and the cargo area and grabbed a back-up handgun from an officer’s backpack, police said.

Surveillance and police body camera footage shows officers walking up to the SUV and then pulling guns as they see Bergman apparently free, holding the backpack.

An officer holding a gun and a flashlight repeatedly orders: “Let me see your hands!”

“He’s got a gun?” an officer asks.

“He’s got a gun. He’s got a gun,” the officer replies, adding a moment later to Bergman: “Bro, let me see your hands. We don’t want to shoot you.”

The four officers who have encircled the SUV back up “in an effort to de-escalate” and keep ordering Bergman to surrender, according to text in the video. They appear to back behind concrete pillars and patrol cars in the garage-like area.

Bergman then fires a shot, putting a hole in the back window of the patrol vehicle, and two officers fire back, according to the video.

Bergman - shirtless, blood-streaked, the handcuffs dangling from his right hand, with the gun tucked in his waistband and the backpack over his shoulder - then gets out of the SUV and walks to the back of the patrol vehicle. He drops the backpack, apparently trying to get into the back while officers shout at him to show his hands and get away from the SUV.

Bergman then walks around and tries to open the driver’s door before three more shots are fired through the windshield, bringing him down momentarily.

But the video shows him then scrabbling to the door and trying to open it or drag himself up before another shot makes him let go and falls. He begins crawling on his hands and knees until a police dog is sent to grab him.

Bergman was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, suspicion of drug possession and being under the influence of drugs.

It wasn’t immediately known whether he had an attorney.

The shooting was under investigation.

