The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a large swath of eastern Oklahoma is actually an Indian reservation belonging to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, meaning that hundreds of prosecutions could be tossed because the state does not have jurisdiction there, including in part of Tulsa.

The 5-4 decision notes that only federal prosecutors have jurisdiction over American Indians on the reservation, which includes most of Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city.

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch joined the court’s four liberal justices in the majority decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma.

Jimcy McGirt, an enrolled member of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, had appealed a conviction of sexual assault to federal court, saying state courts didn’t hold jurisdiction over him as the crime took place on land belonging historically to the Muscogee Creek Nation. Indian country is subject to federal law enforcement.

The federal government established the reservation in the 1830s with the Creek in exchange for their homeland east of the Mississippi.

“On the far end of the Trail of Tears was a promise. Forced to leave their ancestral lands in Georgia and Alabama, the Creek Nation received assurances that their new lands in the West would be secure forever,” Justice Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts dissented, calling the court’s rule based on “improbable ground.”

“Unbeknownst to anyone for the past century, a huge swathe of Oklahoma is actually a Creek Indian reservation,” wrote Justice Roberts.

