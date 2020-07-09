A who’s who of conservative luminaries has unleashed a decidedly unwoke message for police-slamming, statue-toppling, history-canceling leftist protesters: “You will not prevail.”

The six-minute video posted by the Media Research Center offered a “conservative answer to the mob,” featuring 15 leading figures on the right and Republican lawmakers responding to the “protesters, hoodlums and rioters out in force these last several weeks.”

“You will not prevail. America will prevail,” said MRC President Brent Bozell in the “We Hold These Truths: Our Answer to the Mob” video posted Tuesday. “Today, tomorrow and by the grace of God, forever.”

The speakers, working from a script by National Review’s Rich Lowry, praised Founding Fathers George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln, whose statues have recently come under attack, as well as the military, first responders, free speech, free markets and American values.

“This is the greatest country the world has ever known,” said David Bozell, president of ForAmerica. “A beacon of liberty, an engine of wealth.”

The video also features one of the last appearances by country singer Charlie Daniels, who died Monday at age 83.

“You will not redefine America or frighten good, honest Americans into submission,” Mr. Daniels said in the video.

The ignorant mob is not just tearing down American statues. They are tearing down American values.



How dare they disrespect our heroes and trample on our heritage. America will prevail! pic.twitter.com/4ihgzzPFs0 — MRCTV (@mrctv) July 7, 2020

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee Republican, cheered “America’s real heroes,” including the military, medical workers and law enforcement. Sen. Mike Lee, Utah Republican, warned that police were needed to “protect the vulnerable and to keep dangerous communities from descending into chaos.”

“Are there bad players? Of course,” said Tea Party Patriots co-founder Jenny Beth Martin. “But don’t lie about the police. Don’t smear them as racist. Don’t dismiss that they have to put their lives on the line every single day with lowlifes who harass and threaten them.”

Indeed, there was plenty of red meat for the base, including blasts at the “ignorant mob,” “your vandalism and cancellations,” and “the hateful rot of an ideology that you champion.”

“Who suffers the most from lawlessness?” asked syndicated radio host Dana Loesch. “It’s unquestionably the innocents in inner cities caught in the crossfire of thugs, gangs and rioting mobs.”

Said political commentator Deneen Borelli: “How dare you intimidate and beat people with whom you disagree.”

Mass Black Lives Matter protests swept the nation last month, spurred by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, with some descending by night into looting and rioting in major U.S. cities.

Protest crowds have since turned their attention to defacing monuments and pulling down statues of Confederate generals and Christopher Columbus, decrying them as racists, but also memorials to Union heroes like Ulysses S. Grant and abolitionists as well as the nation’s founders.

“We live in the last best home of mankind,” said Family Research Council President Tony Perkins. “And we’re not about to lose it to a bunch of fanatics aided and abetted by a complicit media and cowardly corporations.”

Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton condemned those defacing and destroying the founders’ statues as “criminals,” while former Rep. Allen West took issue with those who refuse to stand for the national anthem.

“Kneeling for the national anthem disrespects the flag and all those who serve it, including men and women who died explicitly to protect our colors,” said Mr. West, a retired Army lieutenant colonel.

Others featured on the video included Fox host Mark Levin, former Sen. Jim DeMint, radio host Dan Bongino and FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon.

