President Trump has picked an Army three-star general to be the new director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Politico reported Thursday.

The outlet cited “two people informed of the appointment” when they said the Pentagon’s new spymaster would be Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, replacing the retiring Army Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley Jr.

A spokesman for the intelligence agency said he couldn’t confirm the appointment of Lt. Gen. Berrier.

“We are not aware of an official public announcement concerning the selection of a new DIA director,” the spokesman said.

Lt. Gen. Berrier is currently the Army’s senior intelligence officer as deputy chief of staff, G-2.

The DIA - part of the U.S. government’s overall intelligence community - has a focus on strategic, military-focused intelligence and analysis for the Department of Defense. It has responsibility for the military attaches at U.S. embassies and maintains its own network of agents in the field.

Past directors of the DIA have included retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and retired Air Force Lt. Gen. James Clapper.

