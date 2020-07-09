President Trump argued on Thursday that two Supreme Court rulings on his tax records are part of a double-standard in which he’s persecuted while “totally corrupt” Obama administration officials go unpunished.

“We have a totally corrupt previous Administration, including a President and Vice President who spied on my campaign, AND GOT CAIGHT…and nothing happens to them,” Mr. Trump said in a series of tweets less than an hour after the high court’s rulings. ” This is about PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT. We catch the other side SPYING on my campaign, the biggest political crime and scandal in U.S. history, and NOTHING HAPPENS.”

The Supreme Court ruled that a New York district attorney can obtain Mr. Trump’s financial records in a criminal probe, rejecting the president’s claim of absolute immunity in criminal prosecutions. In a separate ruling, the high court blocked Congress from getting Mr. Trump’s tax records, sending the matter back to a lower court.

The president he has “Won all against the Federal Government” including a 3-year, $45 million investigation by former special counsel Robert Mueller into allegations of collusion between his campaign and Russia. But Mr. Trump said Democrats decided after those losses to “send everything to politically corrupt New York, which is falling apart with everyone leaving, to give it a second, third and fourth try.”

“Now the Supreme Court gives a delay ruling that they would never have given for another President,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “But despite this, I have done more than any President in history in first 3 1/2 years!”

He said of the Obama administration’s spying on his campaign in 2016, “This crime was taking place even before my election, everyone knows it, and yet all are frozen stiff with fear.”

“No Republican Senate Judiciary response, NO ‘JUSTICE’, NO FBI, NO NOTHING,” the president tweeted. “Major horror show REPORTS on [former FBI Director James] Comey & [former deputy director Andrew] McCabe, guilty as hell, nothing happens. Catch Obama & Biden cold, nothing. A 3 year, $45,000,000 Mueller HOAX, failed - investigated everything.”

Mr. Trump said courts “in the past have given broad deference’” to other presidents.

“BUT NOT ME!” he tweeted. “This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!”

U.S. Attorney John Durham is conducting a criminal investigation into the origins of the FBI’s decision to carry out surveillance of Trump campaign officials in 2016. Attorney General William P. Barr has said the probe likely won’t touch on former President Barack Obama or former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican, has said on Twitter that it would be “sad” if Mr. Durham’s probe isn’t completed before the presidential election in November.

“The deep state is so deep that ppl get away w political crimes,” Mr. Grassley said on Twitter. “Durham shld be producing some fruit of his labor.”

