Two people tested positive for COVID-19 before a roundtable with Vice President Mike Pence in Pennsylvania on Thursday and were asked to leave the event, aides said.

The two people who were associated with the event at Rajant Corp. in Malvern had no symptoms, a campaign spokeswoman said. She said the discovery was part of routine testing of everyone who will be around the vice president during such events.

Earlier, Mr. Pence attended a private fundraiser in Manheim that raised more than $1 million. The vice president also is meeting with police in Philadelphia and speaking at an event to express support for law enforcement officers.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.