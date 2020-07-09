The World Health Organization published a new brief on Thursday acknowledging that the coronavirus can spread via airborne transmission through particles that linger in the air over longer distances and periods of time.

The WHO had said in March that airborne transmission could be possible in certain circumstances, but the organization has emphasized that droplets people forcefully expel through sneezing or coughing are prime spreaders.

“Airborne transmission of the virus can occur in health care settings where specific medical procedures, called aerosol generating procedures, generate very small droplets called aerosols,” the global health group said in the new brief.

The group stopped short of explicitly confirming that the virus spreads through the air but said more studies on the matter are “urgently” needed.

“To the best of our understanding, the virus is primarily spread through contact and respiratory droplets,” the study said.

The brief pointed to some outbreak reports connected to crowded spaces indoors have suggested a combination of aerosol and droplet transmission “for example, during choir practice, in restaurants or in fitness classes.”

More than 200 scientists recently wrote an open letter to the global health agency to try to get it to update its stance on the issue of airborne transmission.

The shift underscores the ever-changing nature of the coronavirus and the difficulty public health experts have had in determining best practices on how to curb its spread.

The WHO has been under fire for its response to the global pandemic, and the White House officially notified the United Nations and Congress this week that it was withdrawing from the group.

President Trump and others have criticized the WHO for too eagerly accepting the narrative from China, where the virus was first discovered late last year, on the scope and origin of the virus.

The WHO said in its March brief that in an analysis of more than 75,000 COVID-19 cases in China, airborne transmission was not reported.

