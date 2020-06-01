“Appalled” Arlington County officials ordered the county’s police to immediately pull out of the District of Columbia Monday night after law-enforcement authorities cleared peaceful protesters near the White House for President Trump’s visit to a burned church.

Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey, a Democrat, tweeted, “We ordered @ArlingtonVaPD to immediately leave DC. Appalled mutual aid agreement abused to endanger their and others safety for a photo op.”

Authorities used flash-bang devices and tear gas to move protesters near Lafayette Park before the president walked to the church. It wasn’t clear if Arlington police were directly involved in the operation or assisting elsewhere in Washington.

Board member Katie Cristol confirmed the move to withdraw the county’s police, saying it was done at the direction of the county board, the county manager and the police chief.

“We are evaluating the agreements that allowed our officers to be put in a compromising position, which devalued the purpose of these mutual aid obligations,” she tweeted.

