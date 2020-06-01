The Homeland Security Department said Monday it has deployed some of its border forces to downtown Washington, D.C. to help quell the unrest that’s gripped the city over the last few days.

CBP is based in the Ronald Reagan Building, which stands on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 14th Street, just blocks from the White House, which has been the scene of massive protests and a heavy response from the Secret Service.

CBP said it was bringing in “uniformed personnel” from around the region to help with the defense.

“This action is necessary to support our law enforcement partners in their efforts to prevent any further civil unrest in the D.C area,” the agency said in a brief statement. “It is our sincere hope that local protests remain peaceful and without incident. Our brave CBP agents, officers and operators stand ready to assist in protecting our law enforcement partners from any lawless rioting, domestic acts of terrorism, and other criminal activities.”

CBP, a part of Homeland Security, includes Border Patrol agents and border officers, as well as Air and Marine agents.

Homeland Security’s main office is on the outskirts of the city, across the Anacostia River, and in a location unlikely to make it a target for protests.

