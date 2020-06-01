China on Monday said President Trump’s recent move to withdraw from the World Health Organization amid the coronavirus pandemic shows the U.S. is “addicted to quitting.”

On Friday, Mr. Trump announced the U.S. will be terminating its relationship with the WHO over its handling of the coronavirus, and accused the United Nations-backed agency of giving preferential treatment to China.

He also said the U.S. would be redirecting certain funding, amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars per year, that would normally go to the WHO.

“The U.S. has become addicted to quitting groups and scrapping treaties,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a briefing, Reuters reported.

He said that the international community does not agree with the move and said it shows selfish behavior by the U.S.

The U.S. move came in the wake of the State Department’s recent announcement to take action against China for misleading the world on the virus and for its security crackdown on Hong Kong, adding fuel to escalating tensions between the two world powers.

