Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said President Trump’s judicial nominees are exacerbating an anti-civil rights attitude in the nation’s justice system that has helped spawn nationwide protests.

The New York Democrat said Monday that Democrats would propose “bold action” in a new legislative agenda responsive to the ongoing protests, but it was up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to determine what the Senate will accomplish.

“At the moment [Mr. McConnell] has reserved the floor of the Senate for several right-wing judges, many of whom will become part of the very problem we’re now discussing: a justice system that doesn’t work for everyone, a biased system,” Mr. Schumer said on the Senate floor. “These are judges who are preselected specifically because of their antipathy to voting rights and civil rights and criminal justice balance and fairness.”

Mr. Schumer said that Mr. Trump’s judicial picks have shown no sympathy for civil rights or racial justice and harmony.

“Time and time again, the Republican majority has confirmed judicial nominees who pledge loyalty to an ideological doctrine that would exacerbate the very inequalities that have been laid bare in recent weeks and months,” Mr. Schumer said. “McConnell is doing that this week once again.”

Mr. Schumer called on Mr. McConnell to put a law enforcement reform bill on the floor of the Senate before the July 4 holiday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.