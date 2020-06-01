KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - A helicopter crew from Naval Air Station Key West rescued two people Monday after their small plane crashed into the ocean, officials said.

The crew found the man and woman shortly before noon about 30 miles (48 kilometres) north of the Navy’s Boca Chica Field, according to a Facebook post by NAS Key West.

The naval station had been monitoring the small plane heading to Key West International Airport from Sarasota, when the pilot reported they were running out of fuel. The aircraft then impacted the water, and the helicopter crew responded. The crew hoisted aboard a man and a woman and transported them to Lower Keys Medical Center in stable condition.

Officials didn’t identify the man and woman.

