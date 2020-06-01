The Democratic Republic of Congo has detected a new Ebola outbreak in its northwest Équateur province, adding to global health woes.

Lab tests confirmed six cases. Four patients have died and two are receiving care, according to the World Health Organization.

The outbreak in the health zone around the city of Mbandaka comes as the globe battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, the DRC is trying to stamp out the last embers of an Ebola outbreak in a war-torn, eastern province that’s been going on since 2018.

“This is a reminder that COVID-19 is not the only health threat people face,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said. “Although much of our attention is on the pandemic, WHO is continuing to monitor and respond to many other health emergencies.”

The new Ebola outbreak is the 11th one recorded in the DRC since the disease was discovered in 1976. The ninth one occurred in the same area from May to July in 2018.

WHO said it has personnel on the ground in Mbandaka to test samples and trace the contacts of infected persons.

