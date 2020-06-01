The District has opened two more COVID-19 testing sites, one of which will accept walk-ups without an appointment required.

The walk-up site opened in Northwest on F Street between 4th and 5th streets.

“We’re going to be shutting down this part of the street so that we can have this walk-up testing site,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference at Judiciary Square. “You can walk up here without an appointment if you need a COVID test.”

Additionally, the District is replacing the former virus testing site at United Medical Center with one at 2241 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Southeast.

The District reported 56 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, bringing its total to 8,801 positive cases. It has tested 46,483 people in all out of a population of just more than 700,000.

Two more District residents have died from the virus, for a total of 466.

Miss Bowser noted that many of the protesters who have demonstrated in the District in recent days have worn masks, but D.C. health director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt said that masked gatherings, even peaceful protests, were “not something we would support at this time” due to the pandemic.

“If you think were exposed at the protests or elsewhere, please get tested,” the office of D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman tweeted.

