Following a Rose Garden address in which he said the country’s governors and mayors must enact their National Guards to break up “riots and lawlessness,” President Trump walked to nearby St. John’s Church for a photo opportunity.

Mr. Trump said at the end of his address that he was going to visit a place that was special to him.

National Guard troops cleared the area on H St. NW by Lafayette Square, where protesters had been demonstrating, before the president’s walk.

St. John’s Church caught on fire Sunday night as unrest led to some property damage. The church’s rector said most of the fire damage occurred in the building’s nursery. Construction workers boarded up the front doors and first-floor windows Monday afternoon.

Mr. Trump held up a Bible as he stood in front of the church, which every sitting president since James Madison has visited at least once for a service.

“We have a great country. That’s my thoughts,” Mr. Trump said, adding the country will rebound and come back “greater than ever before.”

National Guard troops attempted to break up demonstrations in the area after a 7 p.m curfew which District Mayor Muriel Bowser announced earlier in the day.

Among those who accompanied Mr. Trump were senior adviser Stephen Miller, chief of staff Mark Meadows, deputy communications chief Dan Scavino, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump.

