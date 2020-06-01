President Trump said Monday he is mobilizing all civilian and military forces to end looting and property destruction after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, saying his “first and highest duty” is to defend the country and he won’t allow “anarchists” to upend the country.

As he spoke, police forces appeared to clash with peaceful protesters within earshot of the White House, signaling a dangerous escalation in the unrest.

Mr. Trump said he will exercise an arcane law — the 1807 Insurrection Act — to deploy military forces. He also told governors to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers so that “we dominate the streets.”

The president singled out Washington, calling vandalism the night before a “total disgrace” and he is dispatching soldiers to stop the rioting. He said those who destroy property will be punished to the full extent of the law.

“I swore an oath to uphold the laws of our nation and that is exactly what I will do,” he said in a Rose Garden address as clashes took place blocks away, creating an astonishing split-screen on cable news.

Mr. Trump said the U.S. needs “security, not anarchy” and he will succeed.

“Our country always wins,” Mr. Trump said.

He finished his address by saying he would pay homage to a “very special place,” but it was unclear where he was going. CNN reported he was headed to St. John’s Episcopal Church across Lafayette Park from the White House, which was briefly set on fire the night before. Authorities cleared out the territory around the church.

Protests have erupted across the U.S. after the May 25 death of Mr. Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer kneeled on his neck area for nearly nine minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis.

Moments before the president spoke, gas and flash-bang devices were deployed near protesters who appeared to be peaceful outside of the White House. Reporters in the Rose Garden could hear the loud bangs as they awaited the president.

Mr. Trump has accused raucous and violent protesters of coopting the memory of Mr. Floyd for their own aims.

He’s singled out far-left militants known as “Antifa” as responsible for the riots and said he will designate them as a terrorist organization.

Governors in both parties have called out Mr. Trump’s rhetoric as unhelpful, saying it will escalate tensions around what should be peaceful protests.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.