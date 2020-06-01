President Trump accused Democratic presidential rival Joseph R. Biden of employing “Radical Left” campaign workers over a report that they donated to a bail fund aimed at springing arrested Minneapolis protesters.

“Sleepy Joe Biden’s people are so Radical Left that they are working to get the Anarchists out of jail, and probably more,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Joe doesn’t know anything about it, he is clueless, but they will be the real power, not Joe. They will be calling the shots!”

At least 13 Biden campaign staffers posted messages online saying that they contributed to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, according to Reuters, following protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Funds aimed at bailing out and providing legal aid to protesters have also collected donations and pledges in the last week from celebrities such as Steve Carell, Seth Rogen and Chrissy Teigen.

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said the former vice president opposes cash bail, likening it to a “modern day debtors prison,” but declined to tell Reuters whether the campaign had coordinated the donations.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund, which has called for defunding the police, has seen contributions skyrocket since the protests began after Mr. Floyd’s death on Memorial Day, raising $20 million in four days, Forbes reported.

Critics have accused the fund of aiding and abetting violent rioters laying siege to major U.S. cities, while donors like Ms. Teigen have said their support is aimed at assisting nonviolent protesters.

