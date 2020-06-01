The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released Monday updated autopsy results for George Floyd, ruling that he was killed while being restrained by police officers and that he had drugs in his system.

“Cause of death: Cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression,” said the examiner’s report. “Manner of death: homicide.”

The report also found that other significant factors included his underlying health conditions — Mr. Floyd suffered from heart disease — and that he also exhibited “fentanyl intoxication” and “recent methamphetamine use.”

“Decedent experienced a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s),” said the report.

The one-page press release report was issued shortly after pathologists hired by the Floyd family announced that the 46-year-old Minnesota man was effectively asphyxiated by Minneapolis police officers who pressed their knees on his neck and chest during an arrest.

The Floyd family had disputed the medical examiner’s preliminary results issued Friday, which found “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxiation or strangulation” and ruled that Mr. Floyd died of underlying medical conditions exacerbated by being restrained by police.

Mr. Floyd died on Memorial Day during an arrest for passing a phony $20 bill after then-Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes while two other officers pressed on his back.

Video of the episode quickly went viral, sparking mass protests that have since morphed into violent rioting in major U.S. cities.

The four officers at the scene were fired, and Mr. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.