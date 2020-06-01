A Florida sheriff warned potential rioters Monday that his county’s residents are well-armed and “highly recommended” by the department to use their guns to defend their homes.

Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County praised people in his community who protested last week’s death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota cop. But he said antifa or other rioters looking to follow the big-city pattern of mayhem after night falls.

“If you value your life, you shouldn’t probably do that in Polk County, because the people of Polk County like guns. They have guns. I encourage them to own guns,” Sheriff Judd said.

The sheriff said he’d recommend exercise of the Second Amendment rights in defense of their homes.

“They’re going to be in their homes tonight, with their guns loaded, and if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns,” he said.

