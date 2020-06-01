Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that Russia should not rejoin the Group of Seven nations summit after President Trump suggested its return, along with India, South Korea and Australia.

Mr. Trump on Saturday described his new proposal as the “G-10 or G-11” and said he’s “roughly” broached the idea with the leaders of the four countries he’d like to add.

The president has suggested that Russia return to the group in the past after being removed from what was known as the G-8 in 2014 amid Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in Ukraine’s Black Sea peninsula.

The G-7 has since been comprised of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the U.S.

“Russia was excluded from the G-7 after it invaded Crimea a number of years ago,” Mr. Trudeau said during a news conference, “and its continued disrespect and flaunting of international rules and norms is why it remains outside of the G-7, and it will continue to remain out.”

Earlier Monday, a spokesperson for the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin “is a supporter of dialogue in all directions, but in this case, in order to respond to such initiatives, we need to receive more information, which we, unfortunately, do not have.”

