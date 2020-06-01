Some of the nation’s most iconic monuments were defaced over the weekend as roving rioters spread to the National Mall, leaving a trail of vandalism in their wake.

Photos posted Saturday by the National Park Service showed spray-painted messages on the Lincoln Memorial, the World War II Memorial and the statue of Gen. Casimir Pulaski.

“In the wake of last night’s demonstrations, there are numerous instances of vandalism to sites around the National Mall,” said the NPS post. “For generations the Mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for non-violent demonstrations, and we ask individuals to carry on that tradition.”

The messages included, “Yall not tired yet?” and “Do Black Vets Count?” as well as profanities.

An Associated Press photo taken near the Washington Monument showed the spray-painted slogan, “No More Black Bodies.”

Dozens of U.S. cities have seen peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed on Memorial Day while in Minneapolis police custody, devolve under cover of night into rioting, vandalism, fire-setting and assaults.

In the wake of last night’s demonstrations, there are numerous instances of vandalism to sites around the National Mall. For generations the Mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for non-violent demonstrations, and we ask individuals to carry on that tradition. pic.twitter.com/LmIHfW2AHj — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) May 31, 2020

