The Episcopal bishop of Washington said she was “outraged” Monday evening about President Trump’s visit to the facade of the church across the street from the White House and effectively accused him of profaning the church she oversees.

“I am outraged,” Bishop Marian Edgar Budde said in an interview on CNN, accusing Mr. Trump of “abuse of sacred symbols” by holding up a Bible in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

She said the diocese did not approve Mr. Trump’s appearance and she only learned of it while watching TV.

Bishop Budde thundered prophetic judgment against Mr. Trump’s actions, in ordering that protesters be cleared from Lafayette Park using force and his martial rhetoric about the week of protests in the police killing of George Floyd.

The visit was “antithetical to everything we and this faith stands for” and “were against the teachings of Christ.”

She noted that Mr. Trump did not come inside the church — which was closed — and did not come to pray “and certainly not to confess.”

