Federal prosecutors late Monday charged an Illinois man after he allegedly posted a video on social media of himself handing out explosive devices to rioters in Minneapolis.

Matthew Lee Rupert, 28, of Galesburg, Illinois, was arrested early Sunday in Chicago for violating that city’s curfew.

Stronger charges await him Minneapolis, however. Prosecutors there charged him with civil disorder, carrying on a riot and possession of unregistered destructive devices.

In videos posted to his Facebook account on May 29, Mr. Rupert passed out the explosive devices he possessed encouraging others to throw them at law enforcement officers, court records said

The explosive devices actively damaged buildings and appeared to light a building on fire, prosecutors say.

In one video, Mr. Rupert hands an explosive device to another rioter and instructs the person to throw it at police officers, the criminal complaint said. Mr. Rupert is allegedly heard on video saying, “He’s throwing by bombs,” and, later, “He’s going to bomb the police with them.”

After an explosion goes off, Mr. Rupert is heard saying, “Good shot my boy,” prosecutors said.

In another video, Mr. Rupert asks for lighter fluid, enters a Sprint cell phone store and is later heard saying, “I lit it on fire,” court documents say.

Mr. Rupert also posted Facebook videos of himself on May 31 in Chicago. He’s heard saying “Let’s start a riot” and “I’m going to do some damage,” according to the criminal complaint.

He is next seen on video entering a convenience store and placing items in his backpack, prosecutors say.

Mr. Rupert did not enter a plea to the charges he faces during a court hearing conducted by telephone because of the coronavirus. He will remain in federal custody and will be transported by U.S. Marshals to Minnesota, where he is charged.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.