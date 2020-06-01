St. Paul, Minneapolis, Mayor Melvin Carter on Monday said he’s not sure why all four police officers he said were responsible for George Floyd’s death last week are not yet facing criminal charges.

Mr. Carter said the focus should be on the death of Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody last week after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes and whose death has sparked nationwide protests.

“All four of those officers who [were] responsible for his killing, as the Minneapolis police chief has now said, are complicit and should be held accountable,” he said.

Mr. Carter said he’s not an attorney but that based on video of the incident, he’s not sure why the other three officers have not been charged.

In an interview that aired on CNN Sunday evening, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo suggested that all four officers involved were complicit.

“Being silent or not intervening, to me, you’re complicit,” Chief Arredondo said. “So I don’t see a level of distinction any different. … Mr. Floyd died in our hands, and so I see that as being complicit.”

Derek Chauvin, the former officer, was charged on Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other three officers at the scene have also been fired and could face charges.

“We have deep work to do to address this systemic racism that exists in our community,” Mr. Carter said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.