South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday said he would be open to participating in the Group of Seven nations summit after President Trump suggested that South Korea, Russia, India and Australia join the pact.

Mr. Trump on Saturday described his new proposal as the “G-10 or G-11” and said he’s “roughly” broached the idea with the leaders of the four countries he’d like to add.

White House strategic communications director Alyssa Farah said the proposal is intended to bring together traditional U.S. allies to talk about how to deal with the future of China. The administration is increasingly clashing with China over issues such as the coronavirus and Hong Kong.

“If at an appropriate time, a meeting can take place successfully, it will be a signal that the world is returning to normal conditions and economy,” Mr. Moon said in a statement obtained by Reuters. Mr. Moon and Mr. Trump spoke over the phone on Monday.

Mr. Trump over the weekend announced he is postponing the annual gathering of the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the U.S. to at least September.

“I’m postponing it because I don’t feel as a G-7 it probably represents what’s going on in the world. It’s a very outdated group of countries,” Mr. Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “We want Australia, we want India, we want South Korea. That’s a nice group of countries right there.”

