National Guard troops were moved onto the White House grounds on Monday evening.

Several trucks filled with soldiers drove down Pennsylvania Avenue early Monday evening and arrived near Lafayette Park in front of scores of chanting demonstrators.

The D.C. National Guard troops were shown on CNN taking up positions on the White House grounds.

The move came some hours after President Trump criticized the nation’s governors for weakness in handling rioters and vowed a show of force himself.

