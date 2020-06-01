Phil Mendelson, chairman of the D.C. Council, spoke out against President Trump’s decision to bring National Guard troops into the District of Columbia as demonstrators continued to protest over the killing of George Floyd by police.

“The President’s comments are disgusting,” Mr. Mendelson wrote. “Unleashing the military on this city, protestors, and residents is unacceptable and unnecessary.”

Earlier in the day, District Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a curfew of 7 p.m. for Monday and Tuesday nights. Miss Bowser and Mr. Mendelson said they supported peaceful protests in the District but warned against violence, rioting and looting of businesses.

Shortly after 5 p.m., military vehicles carrying National Guard troops arrived at the White House, with protesters at nearby Lafayette Square.

“Peaceful demonstrators want to be heard,” Mr. Mendelson wrote. “Clearing them with horses and teargas is not the American way. Talking about the second amendment, which the president did, while throwing a finger at the first amendment is not what we need.”

The mayor has yet to respond to the president’s decision.

