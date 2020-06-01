A shooting early Monday at an Air Force base in North Dakota has left two airmen dead, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. at Grand Forks Air Force Base. According to local reports, the incident occurred in a dormitory on the base.

Base emergency personnel responded to the shooting, and officials said there is no risk to any others at this time. The fatal shooting remains under investigation, and authorities have not released a possible motive.

The identities of the two airmen will be released 24 hours after their next-of-kin have been notified, Air Force officials said.

The base medical team sent mental health counselors to care for those who were impacted, officials said.

The two airmen were assigned to the 319th Reconnaissance Wing at the base. Among its duties, the unit operates the RQ-4 Global Hawk remotely piloted surveillance aircraft.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.