A professor at the University of Alabama is receiving backlash on Twitter Monday after she launched a series of tweets instructing protesters about how to successfully pull down monuments, as rioters torched the nation’s capital over the weekend.

Sarah Parcak, an Egyptologist who specializes in ancient architecture, says she is an expert on obelisks, the shape of the Washington Monument. She noted obelisks “might be masquerading as a racist monument.”

Washington, D.C., was set ablaze, and stores were looted and destroyed over the weekend after a series of protests turned destructive following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer after being arrested on a forgery charge.

“PSA for ANYONE who might be interested in how to pull down an obelisk* safely from an Egyptologist who never ever in a million years thought this advice might come in handy,” Ms. Parcak tweeted.

Ms. Parcak went on to fire off more than a dozen tweets demonstrating how protesters could topple obelisks, such as the Washington Monument on the National Mall.

Several Twitter users believed Ms. Parcak was instructing them on how to destroy Confederate monuments, which many across the country have wanted to be removed from public spaces, saying they symbolize racism during the Civil War era.

“Just keep pulling till there’s good rocking, there will be more and more and more tilting, you have to wait more for the obelisk to rock back and time it to pull when it’s coming to you. Don’t worry you’re close!” she said in one tweet.

In another tweet, she even drew a diagram.

Twitter users were surprised by the instructions, with one saying, “I hope you’re arrested,” and another user saying, “I hope you lose your job.”

After her series of instructions, Ms. Parcak fired off a tweet in all caps, reading: “ALSO PLEASE DO NOT PULL DOWN WASHINGTON MONUMENT.”

The University of Alabama, though, would not comment as to whether Ms. Parcak will keep her teaching position.

“These are not the opinions of the university. Our 45,000+ students, faculty and staff often use social media to express thoughts that do not necessarily reflect the voice of the university. If a public comment by a member of the campus community needs to be addressed by Student Affairs or Human Resources, it would be. However, personnel and student conduct matters are addressed privately between the individual and the institution,” said Tyler Greer, the public relations director at the university.

On Monday, Ms. Parcak apologized for not speaking out sooner on injustices facing African Americans.

“As much as I love archaeology and Egyptology, we have to acknowledge-esp now- their deeply racist, colonialist, and nationalist roots- and ongoing practices. It is a field that has caused and continues to cause enormous harm (see DNA research) We all can do so much better,” she said in one of four tweets.

“I’m committed to doing better+ learning. I’m very sorry for not doing more before now- there’s no excuse. I’m recommitting myself to this effort+ to being far more critical of our fields. I refuse to go back to “normal”. I want a new field with space for everyone,” she also tweeted. “We’re being disingenuous if we get excited about everything archaeology can teach us and we don’t acknowledge the major harm it represents to so many. Everyone in the field can do better.”

Twitter, which has decided to fact-check President Trump’s tweets and mark some as potentially inciting violence, did not appear to mark any of Ms. Parcak’s tweets during the riots.

The removal of Confederate monuments also resulted in an arrest over the weekend in Mississippi.

Zachary Borenstein, an Ole Miss graduate, was arrested around 4:45 p.m. Saturday for alleged defacing the Confederate memorial on campus in Oxford.

During the previous night, Mr. Borenstein allegedly used black spray paint to scrawl “spiritual genocide” on the pillar of the monument, which also had red handprints painted on to it.

Mr. Borenstein was charged with “injuring, destroying or defacing certain cemetery property, public buildings, schools, churches or property thereof,” which is a felony, a university spokesman said.

The northern Mississippi college town has a long history of racist events, although protests in Oxford over the death of Floyd in Minneapolis last week have been peaceful.

A New York native, Mr. Borenstein in February wrote an op-ed in The Daily Mississippian, the student paper, opposing the presence of the Confederate monument on campus. He received a master’s degree from Ole Miss, according to the school and is now a teacher with Mississippi Teaching Corps, which sends teachers to underserved school districts.

A fellow Ole Miss grad, Arielle Hudson, launched a GoFund me page for Mr. Borenstein’s expenses, which as of Monday morning had hit $17,500 of its $20,000 goal.

The monument has long been a source of contention at Ole Miss and a movement has been afoot to have it moved to a less conspicuous place on campus. The student body voted overwhelmingly in favor of such a relocation, and the school supports it, too, but the statue has not been moved.

Like many of the statues in the area, the Confederate monument is listed in the National Register and thus cannot be permanently removed from campus.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.