The White House confirmed that President Trump spoke to Vladimir Putin Monday as he pushes to add Russia and three other nations to the Group of Seven summit in the U.S. this year.

Mr. Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said “the call did take place” but she wasn’t sure what the leaders discussed. A reporter asked if Mr. Trump sought advice on how to quell unrest, as the U.S. sees rioting and looting at some of the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“I don’t have any details on that call. I wasn’t a part of it,” Ms. McEnany said.

However, a Kremlin readout said Mr. Putin thanked the U.S. for donating ventilators amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They also discussed the successful launch of the SpaceX rocket carrying astronauts to the International Space Station and the world oil market.

The Russians said the call was initiated by the U.S. It was “constructive, businesslike and substantive” and focused on Mr. Trump’s push to include Russia, South Korea, India and Australia at this year’s G-7, the readout said.

Mr. Trump recently decided to postpone the summit of world leaders from June to September or later, as the globe contends with the coronavirus. He wants to hold the event in-person — not online — and says an expansion of the summit would allow more nations to discuss their posture on China.

As it stands, the G-7 includes the U.S. Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pushed back on the idea of including Russia, which was kicked out of the group in 2014 for invading Ukraine’s Crimea.

Earlier Monday, a spokesperson for the Kremlin said Mr. Putin “is a supporter of dialogue in all directions, but in this case, in order to respond to such initiatives, we need to receive more information, which we, unfortunately, do not have.”

• Lauren Meier contributed to this story.

