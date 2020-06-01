The White House urged governors Monday to activate more of the country’s 350,000 National Guard to retake control of America’s streets from rioters, noting that President Trump also has the authority to deploy active-duty U.S. troops.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said there are currently 17,000 National Guard deployed in 24 states, but only two states have deployed more than 1,000. Minnesota, where the riots began, has mobilized 7,000 guardsmen.

“President Trump is demanding action to protect American citizens to protect American businesses,” Ms. McEnany said. “There are 350,000 National Guard available overall, and for the lawlessness we are seeing, far more needs to be done. Governors across the country must act, deploy the National Guard as is fit and protect American communities.”

She noted that the 1807 Insurrection Act gives the president the authority to deploy active-duty military troops for domestic purposes.

“We’re looking at every tool available in the federal tool kit,” Ms. McEnany said. “Whether the president decides to pursue that, that’s his prerogative.”

But the president told governors earlier in a conference call that he wants them to activate more National Guard instead, she said.

“He wants to dominate the streets with National Guard, with the police presence,” she said of the president. “There’s a distinction between the National Guard and military forces in the street. I would note the National Guard are the friends and neighbors in these communities.”

The National Guard said in a statement that as of Sunday, nearly 62,000 soldiers and airmen had been activated in 24 states and the District of Columbia, with 45,000 of them responding to the coronavirus crisis and 17,000 to the civil unrest.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.