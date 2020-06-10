November’s elections have set the record for the most women filing to run for the U.S. Senate.

A record-setting 57 women have filed to run for the Senate, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

This eclipses the last record in 2018, when 53 women filed for the Senate.

As many Republican women (22) are running in 2020 as in 2018, while 35 Democratic women have filed for the Senate, besting their 2018 total of 31.

Numbers are expected to increase as filing deadlines expire.

