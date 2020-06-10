The chair of the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday demanded the Secretary of Defense to provide an explanation to President Trump’s decision earlier this month to mobilize civilian and military forces to confront nationwide rioting.

The president on June 1 threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 to deploy active-duty military forces to quell increasingly violent riots if governors couldn’t restore order with National Guard troops in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd.

Following the move, Chairman Adam Smith, Washington Democrat, summoned Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to testify before the committee “to explain this domestic engagement to the American people.”

The Pentagon leaders have not responded to the chair’s requests.

“It is unacceptable that, except for staff communication, you have not responded to our formal written request that you and Chairman Milley appear before the committee for a hearing on the Department’s roles and authorities in civilian law enforcement,” Mr. Smith said in a statement Wednesday.

“We understand that the White House may be preventing you from testifying, obstructing Congress’ ability to conduct its constitutionally charge oversight responsibility,” he continued.

The chair requested the military chiefs to provide availability to testify before the panel by Thursday “so that we can schedule a hearing.”

“Without your cooperation, the committee will be forced to set a hearing date and time without your input,” Mr. Smith said.

