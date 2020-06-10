The Chinese and Indian militaries have begun to deescalate amid a border dispute over the shared Himalayan mountains following a standoff between the two countries.

Two Indian officials told Reuters on Wednesday that Beijing and Delhi have begun negotiations and have made progress in diffusing the tension.

“There has been some kind of disengagement. There will be more talks to resolve this over the next days. It could be weeks even,” one official told the publication, speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

The second official said that China has pushed back some of its tents and vehicles from the disputed area, but there remains a significant Chinese presence.

The standoff escalated last month when military build-up along the eastern Ladakh border was reported on both sides.

Thousands of Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops had set up tents and positioned heavy machinery in areas along this part of the shared border, which India considers part of its territory.

India quickly responded by positioning a handful of battalions and reinforcement troops to operational alert areas along the border.

India’s ministry of external affairs maintained that it was only conducting military activities on its side of the border, while reiterating that it will continue to defend its sovereignty, the Times of India reported.

China, meanwhile, has said that the situation remains “generally stable and controllable.”

The two countries are now reportedly communicating through diplomatic and military channels regarding the disputed territory. China’s state-run Global Times quotes Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying as saying a “positive consensus” has been reached on both sides.

