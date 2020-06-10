A protester in Seattle, who allegedly attacked a police officer during the civil unrest last week, is now facing federal firearm charges, according to court documents unsealed Wednesday.

Devinare Antwan Parker, 25, is charged with possession of a destructive device for allegedly bringing a homemade firearm to the protests. If convicted, Mr. Parker could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Mr. Parker threw a beer can at a police officer who was patrolling downtown Seattle on May 31. The beer can hit the officer in the face, according to court documents.

The officer got out of the car with the help of another officer to arrest Mr. Parker on suspicion of third-degree assault, court records said.

As the officers were arresting Mr. Parker, they found an improvised firearm, several shotgun shells and a knife in his possession, according to prosecutors. He told the officers he was there to kill cops, court records said.

While being processed in the police van, Mr. Parker allegedly spit in the face of another officer and claimed he was infected with the coronavirus, court records revealed.

Mr. Parker is the latest individual across the country to face federal charges in the wake of rioting and looting stemming from George Floyd’s death while in police custody.

“This defendant came to a protest armed with a device that could have proved fatal not only to police, but to peaceful protesters in the area,” said U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran. “We will use our federal authority where appropriate to remove such threats from our community, so that people can safely exercise their constitutional right to peacefully protest and honor the memory of George Floyd.”

