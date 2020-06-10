Recent editorials from Mississippi newspapers:

June 9

The Dispatch on continuing to combat racism:

Over the past two weeks, protests and marches demanding racial justice have swept the country. In small towns, large cities and everything in between, consciences have been stirred and hope renewed.

These gatherings represent an important step in helping our nation form “a more perfect union,” mentioned in the preamble of our Constitution. They have been a powerful symbol of America’s reawakened awareness of the work yet to be done and a sobering message to the authorities of their responsibility to make sure real changes are made.

Soon, the marches and protests will end and an essential question will emerge: Now what?

Symbolism and messages only go so far. If there is to be the real changes these protests call for, the focus must shift from awareness to action.

For many of us, the answer to that question appears vague.

We’ve made our signs, joined in the marches, spoken out on social media.

But isn’t there something more to be done, someway of “putting some verbs in our sentences,” as Dr. Phil once observed?

Most of us lack the power or forum as individuals to make the kind of profound changes the moment requires. Our individual efforts may seem small, in fact. But they are not without meaning. When each of us do our part as individuals we join our efforts with the masses of others who are also committed in their own small way. That’s how mountains are moved.

We encourage you to look for groups of like-minded citizens, organizations such as our local NAACP chapters and civic and church groups devoted to the cause. Online groups, such as Starkville Stand Up, are another way to lend your voice to those of others.

One of the best ways we can join the fight for justice is to be better citizens.

That means participating in our local government by attending council, aldermen and supervisors meetings, which will raise your awareness and provide an opportunity to share your views and suggestions. Tonight, Columbus will hold a live-stream Town Hall addressing policing and the Ricky Ball case. That’s a great opportunity to move beyond the marches.

Register to vote and vote in every election. Demand to know candidates’ views on this subject, then hold them accountable.

And finally, reach out to our friends and neighbors, offer encouragement and support.

White citizens, who outnumber black citizens by an 8-to-1 ratio, have a special obligation.

It was once said that war is a rich man’s game but a poor man’s fight.

For far too long, black citizens have, for the most part, fought alone.

If we are to fulfill the promise of our Constitution, both the war and the fight must be shared alike, regardless of race.

That’s the next step.

June 7

The Daily Journal on local governments holding law enforcement accountable for civil complaints and excessive force usage:

The tragedy of George Floyd’s death was felt not only in Minneapolis, but across the nation as well as locally in Tupelo. America is united in wanting swift justice, and justice was wrongly delayed. The officer should have been arrested the same day he was fired. But more significantly, this crime against Mr. Floyd should never have happened. What failed Mr. Floyd, and now the nation, was a total lack of oversight and management of law enforcement. It is the fault of local elected leadership in every community in America when these incidents happen.

The former officer who murdered George Floyd had 18 civilian complaints against him. That officer was never held accountable and would not have even been on the street if a proper oversight and management program had been implemented by the local elected officials.

Communities must demand change immediately. Communities must require a system that sets a minimum number of citizen complaints or internal reprimands to start a review by an independent board with community members and elected officials providing oversight. These review could then require remedial training, psychiatric evaluations or modified work details, or, when needed, termination.

Holding officers accountable for citizen complaints would signal to law enforcement that mistreatment of citizens will lead to an independent review of their behavior. This process would let citizens know a single voice does have power.

Local governments must be held accountable for law enforcement failures. Every local law enforcement officer eventually answers to locally elected civilian officials. No private business would last if its frontline employees were allowed to selectively mistreat customers.

Tupelo has set an admirable example in its policies and procedures by creating a civilian advisory board, holding public forums and reaching out to the community. We applaud efforts to succeed where many communities have failed, but many voices in the community are calling for these efforts to continue. Discussions must remain ongoing about how to strengthen oversight, transparency and effective policing.

The reality is Americans have had the power for change all along. You have to read your local paper, and stay informed on the issues, attend local government meetings and vote for change when your leadership is failing you. We support peaceful protests 100 percent, but nothing creates change in our government like voting for change.

June 6

The Greenwood Commonwealth on the year 2020:

If you’ve been thinking that 2020 is a year unlike any other, here’s some evidence that you are correct.

On a recent edition of The Bulwark podcast, the analysis went like this: Americans started 2020 by reliving 1974. We then moved on to 1918. Then 1929. And now 1968.

That’s an accurate assessment.

In 1974, the House prepared to impeach President Richard Nixon, who resigned when fellow Republicans in the Senate told him that he did not have the votes to remain in office. This year, President Donald Trump was impeached and the Senate acquitted him.

In 1918-19, more than 50 million people around the world, including 500,000 to 850,000 in the United States, died during a 15-month influenza pandemic. A century later, we are three months into another viral pandemic. Thankfully, there are far fewer deaths this time.

But the coronavirus prompted a worldwide economic shutdown, one that sent the U.S. unemployment rate from 3 percent to 15 percent in a matter of weeks. That’s the 1929 comparison, when a stock market crash was the first signal of the Great Depression, a financial calamity that lingered for more than a decade. It took World War II’s massive military spending to end it.

The past week, with downtowns aflame after the death of a black man at the hands of police in Minneapolis, has called to mind 1968, when student protests against the Vietnam War were common and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy died at the hands of assassins.

The good news is that America survived all four of those years. We’ll survive this one, too, although the first five months make you wonder what the next seven have in store.

