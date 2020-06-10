Multiple news reports suggest that former President George W. Bush will not vote to reelect President Trump when the time comes. How about his nephew George Prescott Bush — son of Jeb Bush and the only member of the Bush family still in public office?

He’s a Trump guy.

“President Trump is the only thing standing between America and socialism. I endorsed President Trump in the 2016 election cycle and plan to do so again in 2020,” the younger Mr. Bush said in a statement to the Dallas Morning News and the Texas Tribune.

“It’s clear, Republican policies are working,” he said. “Even in a global pandemic where we have had to take unprecedented measures to protect public health, the economy is already returning.”

Mr. Bush, 44, is the grandson of President George W. Bush.

He is also a former public school teacher, an attorney, former U.S. Navy Reserve officer, real estate investor, married father of two and the commissioner of the Texas General Land Office. He won his bid for that influential office in 2014 after conducting an aggressive campaign and promising Texas voters, “I will bring my conservative values and my real-world experience with me.”

He has a fan in Mr. Trump, meanwhile. The president noted in April that George P. Bush was “the only Bush that likes me,” then thanked him for the endorsement in a tweet, saying he was “honored.”

