Iran on Wednesday urged China and Russia to resist American pressure to extend an arms embargo on Tehran as the U.S. seeks to renew the restrictions.

The U.S. said last month it is “hopeful” the 15-member United Nations security council will extend the embargo before it expires in October despite opposition from Moscow and Beijing.

But Iran has dismissed U.S. efforts, calling the move “illegitimate” after President Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 despite European opposition. The move allowed the U.S. to reinstate economic sanctions against Tehran that had been waived under the deal and add new sanctions.

“Americans are already angry, upset, and wanting to take this issue to the Security Council. We want four permanent members of the [U.N. Security] Council to stand up to America,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said during a televised address.

“Particularly, we expect Russia and China to resist this U.S. plot. America will not succeed,” he continued, “and we will increase our defence capabilities as we have been doing so even under sanctions.”

China and Russia, which both hold veto powers on the council, have previously stated they are not willing to support an extension of the embargo.

If the embargo is not extended, the Trump administration has threatened to launch a resurgence of all U.N. sanctions in a move to gain backing from the security council to renew the arms embargo.

