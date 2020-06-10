Joseph R. Biden passed Wednesday during a virtual town hall event with the NAACP on the chance to endorse reparations for black Americans, saying that such a package must also include Native Americans.

Pressed on the issue, Mr. Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential nominee, said he supports the concept, but said he wants to allow studies on the issue to play out before he goes all-in on direct payments to African Americans.

“The answer is it depends on what it was and will it include Native Americans as well,” he said.

Mr. Biden said in the meantime other things can be done to lift up black Americans.

He said black American should have more access to purchasing homes and said funding should be boosted for Title 1 schools that serve children from low-income families

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.