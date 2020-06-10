Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the chamber floor Wednesday to shame the far left and The New York Times for picking and choosing what speech it will allow, saying it runs afoul of the nation’s founding.

“We cannot let the First Amendment become another casualty of this troubled moment,” the Kentucky Republican said, referencing the nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Some of those protests turned violent with looting and arson.

He stressed peaceful protests must be free from government interference and the hijacking of mobs ready to riot.

Mr. McConnell went on to defend an op-ed written last week by Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican. Mr. Cotton explained why active military troops should be called in to stop the unrest in some major cities plagued by rioting.

Some reporters at The New York Times were outraged by the idea, which caused the publisher to pull the op-ed and the opinion editor to resign.

Mr. McConnell said a recent survey found 58 percent of people agreed with Mr. Cotton’s position, but the “far left” wanted to end the discussion.

“We’ve seen this movie before,” he said. “The far left then decides to silence the speaker.”

Mr. McConnell specifically slammed The New York Times for silencing debate.

“All of the facts couldn’t hold a candle to the hurt feelings,” he said.

People should also be able to attend church if local officials are permitting the large protests during the coronavirus pandemic, Mr. McConnell insisted.

“Local officials cannot selectively enforce health restrictions to privilege some First Amendment gatherings over others,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer used his floor remarks Wednesday to put pressure on the majority leader to bring the Democrats’ police reform bill on the floor for debate and a vote.

House and Senate Democrats introduced legislation earlier this week to set nationwide standards for law enforcement.

The bill would require racial bias training and ban chokeholds. It would also increase oversight and accountability of police officers’ employment records.

Mr. Schumer said he’s been requesting a debate on the issue of policing reforms before July 4 but has not received an answer from Mr. McConnell, who sets the floor’s agenda.

“Our leader is silent. Missing in action as he is on so many different issues that face America,” the New York Democrat said.

Instead, Mr. McConnell plans to bring two of President Trump’s circuit court nominees up for confirmation votes, Mr. Schumer said, slamming the Republican majority for focusing on reshaping the courts instead of racism, police brutality or the coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s right — in the middle of a public health crisis, the Republican majority is preparing to confirm right-wing judges,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.