With protests and racial unrest gripping the country, more Democrats want presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden to pick a woman of color to be the party’s vice presidential candidate, according to polling released on Wednesday.

Forty-six percent of Democrats said it’s important for Mr. Biden to pick a vice presidential candidate of color, according to the Politico/Morning Consult poll, up from 36% in April.

Mr. Biden has already committed to picking a woman to be on the 2020 Democratic ticket.

The law enforcement backgrounds of two potential picks — Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California and Rep. Val Demings of Florida — could complicate things amid calls from the far-left to defund police departments after the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Ms. Harris is a former attorney general of California and Ms. Demings was Orlando’s first female chief of police.

Ms. Harris joined Mr. Biden for a virtual fundraiser on Tuesday that raised $3.5 million.

Other elected officials who have raised their profiles amid the unrest include Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams has also not been shy about her interest in the job.

The survey of 1,992 registered voters was taken from June 6-7 and has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

