By - Associated Press - Wednesday, June 10, 2020

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Burglars have targeted another western Michigan car dealership.

The Kent County sheriff’s office was investigating a Wednesday morning break-in at a Kia dealership in Plainfield Township after the lobby door was shattered, WOOD-TV reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anything was stolen.

An Infiniti dealership and a Chevrolet and Toyota dealership were broken into overnight Monday. Both are in Grand Rapids.

At least six dealerships in Plainfield Township, Grand Rapids and Kentwood were broken into over the weekend, according to the television station. One person has been arrested.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide