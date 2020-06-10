A NASCAR Truck Series driver is quitting the sport at the end of the year over the organization’s ban on Confederate memorabilia.

Ray Ciccarelli wrote on his Facebook page Wednesday that it has “been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over.”

NASCAR on Wednesday suddenly and unexpectedly barring Confederate memorabilia, which many see as symbols of slavery and racism, in the name of providing “a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans.”

NASCAR had already banned its cars from displaying the Confederate flag, once a common theme in the heavily Southern circuits, from its own cars and merchandise, but fans were still allowed to display the banner.

That will no longer be allowed and Mr. Ciccarelli accused the organization of taking sides politically, against its own fans.

“I don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love. I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist all you are doing is [expletive] one group to cater to another,” he wrote, adding that he won’t spend money “to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.