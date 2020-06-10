A black Republican political consultant and radio host told President Trump on Wednesday that black TV commentators Joy Reid, Don Lemon and Roland Martin “are killing more black folks than any white person with a sheet over their face.”

Syndicated radio host Raynard Jackson was in a meeting with other black media figures and faith leaders in the Cabinet room with Mr. Trump when he blamed the liberal media for creating troubles for the administration.”I’d like to say to all the media assembled here that I wish they would quit lying about what you’ve done specifically for the black community,” Mr. Jackson said.

He told the president, “So you got radical liberal journalists like Joy Reid from MSNBC, Don Lemon from CNN, Roland Martin, who are putting more poison into the black community than any drug dealer – who are killing more black folks than any white person with a sheet over their face.”

He said the liberal TV hosts are making claims that the economy was better under former President Barack Obama, “spreading these lies about the economy you had, Mr. President, before the virus.”

“So to all these folks on MSBNC, CNN, Roland Martin what are you afraid to have real black Republicans who know what the hell they’re talking about?” Mr. Jackson said. “If you want to know the truth, if you want us to dissect the Obama economy, let’s do it. And I think Mr. President, your record would win the debate.”

Mr. Trump thanked him for the comments, and reiterated his achievements for black colleges and universities, opportunity zones and criminal-justice reform.

“We will take the full credit, because they could not have done it without us,” Mr. Trump said. ‘I’m not sure frankly that the previous administration tried.”

