PASO ROBLES, Calif. — A California sheriff’s deputy was shot in the head in an “ambush” attack by a gunman intent on harming or killing police, authorities said. The shooter opened fire on a police station in Paso Robles early Wednesday. He has not been captured.

San Luis Obispo County authorities say the gunfire erupted around 3:45 a.m. and the deputy was struck responding to the shooting. He’s in serious condition.

Investigators later found the body of a man near railroad tracks several blocks away. Police say he was shot at close range and the homicide is related to the other shooting. An hours-long search of downtown Paso Robles ended without an arrest.

The shooter, a man in his 20s or 30s, fired at the Paso Robles Police Department around 3:45 a.m. while officers were inside, he said. Gunfire occurred over a span of some minutes, Cipolla said.

Two sheriff’s deputies were fired upon when they arrived on the scene, wounding one. His partner returned fire, Cipolla said.

The wounded deputy was flown to a trauma center in serious but stable condition.

The Paso Robles Police Department tweeted that shooting stopped by 4 a.m. Paso Robles, a city of about 32,000 residents, is set in the hills of California’s central coast wine region about 175 miles (280 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

It follows two recent deadly shootings targeting officers in California.

Santa Cruz County sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was killed and another deputy was injured Saturday in the community of Ben Lomond in an attack allegedly carried out by an Air Force sergeant armed with homemade bombs, an AR-15 rifle and other weapons.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said the suspect, Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo was intent on killing officers.

Carrillo was wounded at some point and was being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The FBI is investigating whether Carrillo, 32, has links to the killing of a federal security officer who was shot outside the U.S. courthouse in Oakland during a protest against police mistreatment of black people on May 29.

