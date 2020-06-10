Angela Underwood Jacobs, whose brother, Federal Protective Services Officer David Patrick Underwood, denounced the calls for abolishing or defunding police departments on Wednesday.

Ms. Underwood Jacobs, the first African American woman elected to the Lancaster, California City Council, called on Americans to respond to times of unrest and frustration with “love and kindness.”

“Police brutality of any kind, must not be condoned. However, it is blatantly wrong to create an excuse of discount of discrimination and disparity to loot and burn our communities to kill our officers of the law,” she said. “It is a ridiculous solution to proclaim that defunding police departments, is a solution to police brutality and discrimination.”

“It is a humanity issue with those in a position of authority, choose to abuse their power. That is the very definition of oppression. And when innocent people are harmed in the name of justice no one prevails, we all lose.” she added.

Underwood, 53, was shot and killed during the protests and riots in Oakland, California at the end of May while guarding a federal courthouse.

Wednesday’s hearing on police brutality comes as lawmakers on Capitol Hill move quickly to respond to the outrage and demands for change.

The Democrats’ bill, introduced on Monday, would mandate anti-bias training, impose national use-of-force standards and make it easier to sue officers for misconduct in the line of duty.

It includes chokehold and “no-knock” warrant bans as well as an anti-lynching provision. It goes further by proposing a national use of force standard, and limits qualified immunity for law-enforcement officers.

Ms. Underwood Jacobs warned that those rioting and looting with end up undermining the cause at the root of their frustrations and instead called for a greater investment in education while keeping “the safety net of protection” intact.

“If you succumb to the temptation of using violence in your struggle unborn generations will be recipients of a long and desolate night of bitterness and your teeth legacy to the future will it be an endless reign of meaningless chaos,” she said.

Her testimony calling for a balance between calling for change and upholding rule of law encapsulates the Republicans’ approach to the renewed debate around police brutality and racial inequality, with an emphasis on the value of strong police departments.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — not a member of the House Judiciary Committee — made an appearance to introduce Ms. Underwood Jacobs, acknowledging both fallen officers and civilians.

“We pray that justice comes swiftly and completely for Pat, for George Floyd, and all victims of violence. Pat Underwood should be alive today. George Floyd should be alive today. David Dorn should be alive today. And so should countless others,” Mr. McCarthy said. “Though we cannot bring them back, we can learn from their lives and deliver the justice and change they deserve.”

Mr. Dorn, 77, was a retired St. Louis police captain killed in Missouri by looters targeting a pawn shop.

