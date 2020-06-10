Following Tuesday’s chaotic primary in Georgia, Democrat Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Action group is preparing a lawsuit to make changes to the state’s electoral system.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters in Atlanta his office was investigating Tuesday’s election process in two counties in the Atlanta-area to determine how to better prepare for the November election. Ms. Abrams, a failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate in 2018, does not appear content to sit by and wait for the results.

Fair Fight Action shared the news on Twitter that the group is readying legal action and intends to move quickly, as first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fair Fight created a ‘Voter Protection Hotline’ for Georgians to call if they saw suspicious behavior at the polls and have also solicited voters’ stories via submission through a Google Doc.

“Voter suppression takes on multiple forms. Georgia excels in too many of them,” Ms. Abrams said in a tweet on Wednesday. “Even laws that should help the people — like absentee ballots — can be weaponized.”

Earlier this week, Fair Fight told The Associated Press it was partnering with liberal groups Priorities USA and American Bridge to form a “Voter Suppression Watch” team.

The liberal voter watchdog partnership will face rivals on the right, such as the Honest Elections Project. On Tuesday, the Honest Elections Project sued the state of Michigan over allegedly inaccurate voter rolls.

“I sincerely hoped to avoid litigation and work collaboratively with the state in that endeavor; unfortunately, Michigan has chosen a different path,” said Jason Snead, Honest Elections Project executive director, in a statement. “Tolerating inflated and poorly maintained voter rolls is never acceptable, particularly in an election year that will rely on those records to send more mail ballots than ever before.”

With fewer than 150 days remaining until the election, the voter watchdog efforts by Fair Fight and their conservative counterparts Honest Elections Project are poised to heat up in states nationwide.

