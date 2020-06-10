Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin on Wednesday said he thinks another round of federal rescue legislation will be needed as the U.S. economy tries to inch back from a spate of coronavirus-related shutdowns.

“I definitely think we are going to need another bipartisan [bill] to put more money into the economy,” Mr. Mnuchin told members of the Senate Small Business Committee.

“I think as we’ve said — we don’t want to rush into that because we want to be both careful at this point in seeing how the money is in the economy. A lot of the money is still not in it,” he said.

In recent months, Congress has authorized roughly $3 trillion in spending to try to prop up an economy that has been ravaged by COVID-19.

Mr. Mnuchin called for more “targeted” spending in a would-be next round.

“Whatever we do going forward needs to be much more targeted, particularly to the industries and small businesses that are having the most difficulty in reopening as a result of COVID-19,” he said. “Certain industries are absolutely going to need more help.”

He mentioned the travel, leisure and restaurant industries as among the hardest-hit.

Mr. Mnuchin also said there is a need to “fix” federal unemployment benefits. A $2.2 trillion rescue package in March provided an additional $600 per week in unemployment on top of individuals’ state benefits.

Democrats want to extend the juiced-up unemployment benefits through January, while Republicans have warned that the structure of the bill means it’s more lucrative for many Americans to take the unemployment rather than return to work.

“We knew there [were] issues with the enhanced unemployment where in certain cases we were paying people more not to work than work,” Mr. Mnuchin said. “I think we’ve seen from the recent numbers that didn’t have a big impact because people want their jobs, but we will have a significant amount of unemployment and we’re going to need to look at doing something there.”

He said officials were also looking at whether they want to authorize “more direct money” to stimulate the economy.

He said Treasury has distributed close to 160 million direct payments to Americans, with the collective payments totaling more than $260 billion.

Mr. Mnuchin said the economic recovery is underway, touting the Labor Department’s recent report that the U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to 13.3% in May.

Employers added about 2.5 million jobs last month amid forecasts that they were expected to shed approximately 8 million jobs.

Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah Republican, said he was “puzzled” by Mr. Mnuchin’s contention that more fiscal stimulus will likely be needed at the same time the secretary was talking up a coming economic bounceback in the second half of the year.

“I do think the economy is going to rebound significantly, but I’d also say there is still significant damage in parts of the economy,” Mr. Mnuchin said.

Mr. Mnuchin and Administrator Jovita Carranza of the Small Business Administration were testifying to the committee about the Paycheck Protection Program, a key feature of the $2.2 trillion rescue package Congress passed in March.

The program offers forgivable loans to businesses if they keep employees on their payrolls.

Mr. Mnuchin said the program is supporting about 50 million workers and more than 75% of small business payrolls in all 50 states.

“This is an extraordinary achievement,” he said.

Ms. Carranza said the program has facilitated more than 4.5 million loans collectively worth more than $510 billion.

She said there is still about $130 billion in funding still available. Businesses have until the end of the month to apply.

The initial $349 billion for the program that was part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package was quickly exhausted, and Congress authorized more than $300 billion in additional money in a subsequent package.

President Trump recently signed into law bipartisan legislation that relaxes some of the program’s requirements in terms of how businesses have to spend the money in order for the loans to be forgiven.

While popular, the program had been plagued with glitches and complaints from small businesses that they had been locked out of previous rounds of funding even as major companies managed to secure loans.

Mr. Mnuchin said about $12 billion was returned to the government, much of it from large public companies and major sports teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Justice Department also said this week that investigators have found approximately $126 billion worth of potential fraud in the program.

Mr. Romney used the Bluth family banana stand from TV’s “Arrested Development” as an analogy of sorts on the program’s fits and starts.

“If they went from two customers to 2,000 customers, it would make it kind of difficult for the guy dipping the bananas in the chocolate sauce and the peanuts and so forth,” he said. “You have had to staff up very quickly, and I think what you have done has been to rescue many, many jobs for our country, and I appreciate that very much.”

Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican and chairman of the committee, said no one would deny there were “bumps along the road,” but said the program overall should be seen as an “extraordinary success.”

Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the committee, said there’s widespread agreement that there is a need for another round of funding.

