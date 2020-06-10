Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin on Wednesday said he thinks another round of federal rescue legislation will be needed as the U.S. economy tries to inch back from a spate of coronavirus-related shutdowns.

“I definitely think we are going to need another bipartisan [bill] to put more money into the economy,” Mr. Mnuchin told members of the Senate Small Business Committee.

“I think as we’ve said — we don’t want to rush into that because we want to be both careful at this point in seeing how the money is in the economy. A lot of the money is still not in it,” he said.

In recent months, Congress has authorized roughly $3 trillion in spending to try to prop up an economy that has been ravaged by COVID-19.

Mr. Mnuchin called for more “targeted” spending in a would-be next round.

“Whatever we do going forward needs to be much more targeted, particularly to the industries and small businesses that are having the most difficulty in reopening as a result of COVID-19,” he said. “Certain industries are absolutely going to need more help.”

Mr. Mnuchin and Administrator Jovita Carranza of the Small Business Administration were testifying to the committee about the $2.2 trillion rescue package Congress passed in March.

A key feature of that legislation was the creation of the Paycheck Protection Program, which offers forgivable loans to businesses if they keep employees on their payrolls.

Mr. Mnuchin said the program is supporting about 50 million workers and more than 75% of small business payrolls in all 50 states.

“This is an extraordinary achievement,” he said.

Ms. Carranza said the program has facilitated more than 4.5 million loans collectively worth more than $510 billion.

She said there is still about $130 billion in funding still available.

The initial $349 billion for the program that was part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package was quickly exhausted, and Congress authorized more than $300 billion in additional money in a subsequent package.

President Trump recently signed into law bipartisan legislation that relaxes some of the program’s requirements in terms of how businesses have to spend the money in order for the loans to be forgiven.

While popular, the program had been plagued with glitches and complaints from small businesses that they had been locked out of previous rounds of funding even as major companies managed to secure loans.

The Justice Department also said this week that investigators have found approximately $126 billion worth of potential fraud in the program.

Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican and chairman of the committee, said no one would deny there were “bumps along the road,” but said the program overall should be seen as an “extraordinary success.”

Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the committee, said there’s widespread agreement that there is a need for another round of funding.

White House senior adviser Kevin Hassett said this week that odds of another round of broader rescue legislation are high, though Republicans and Democrats are not yet in agreement on what to include.

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia expressed opposition this week to extending a $600-per-week boost in federal unemployment benefits past a scheduled expiration date at the end of July.

Democrats want to extend the juiced-up unemployment benefits through January, while Republicans have warned that the structure of the benefits means it’s more lucrative for many Americans to take the unemployment rather than return to work.

The Labor Department did report last week that the U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to 13.3% in May.

Employers added about 2.5 million jobs amid forecasts that they were expected to shed approximately 8 million jobs.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.